Healthy new school lunch trends

Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Schools across Minnesota are celebrating “National School Lunch Week”, October 9 -13.

More and more students are enjoying healthier meal choices straight from the farm.

Strict federal guidelines call for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grain rich-foods and lower sodium

items on school menus. Lunch staffs are also using creative recipes and customizing meals to better meet students’ changing needs.

Minnesota School Nutrition Association (MSNA) President and Nutrition Director Wendy Knight overseas Rosemount, Apple Valley and Eagan Schools. She shared some samples of the latest school lunch trends. The MSNA, founded in 1956 as a state-wide association with local chapters, is a non-profit association of 3,000 members, who work to ensure that all children have access to healthy meals and nutrition education in Minnesota.

© 2017 KARE-TV