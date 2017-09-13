Olive Garden's most popular promotion, Never Ending Pasta Bowl, is coming back and we are redefining what it means to be unlimited. For the first time, we are going to be selling a limited number of Pasta Passes, which for $100 will get pasta fans a personalized card-- their pass to unlimited pasta bowls for the entire seven-week promotion. The Pasta Passes go on sale two weeks prior to the promotion starting, so the cards will go on sale September 8. (Photo: Darden)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Olive Garden’s Never Ending Pasta Pass is back, and you might get a trip to Italy as an added bonus.

For $100, customers can purchase one of the passes, which is good for eight weeks of unlimited pasta, soup or salad, and breadsticks, which is one week more than last year’s seven-week event.

In addition, 50 customers will have the chance to buy a “Pasta Passport to Italy” for $200. The recipients of the passport will receive an eight-day, seven-night, all-inclusive vacation to Italy for two, as well as the eight weeks of free pasta. Talk about a deal!

According to Business Insider, the Italian trip will feature stops in Sienna, Florence, Assisi, and Rome.

The 22,000 pasta passes both go on sale at PastaPass.com starting at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. The passes are only available for 30 minutes and they’ll likely be gone quicker than that. Last year’s passes reportedly sold out in one second.

If you're lucky enough to score a Pasta Passport to Italy from the website, you'll have eight minutes to complete your transaction. Pasta Passes and Pasta Passports are limited to one per customer per transaction.

