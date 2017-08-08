Avoiding hidden BBQ sugars

Basting Brush with BBQ Sauce (Photo: StephanieFrey, © Stephanie Frey Photo 2016)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Picture the typical barbeque table. Sugar-filled plates of brownies and ice cream sundaes are everywhere. But what other sugars are hiding in less obvious places? Turns out quite a bit, whether it’s baked beans, burger buns and even bags of chips.

Carolyn Suerth Hudson, a licensed nutritionist from Nutritional Weight and Wellness, stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to share ideas on how to locate lurking sugars along with healthier and tastier alternatives.



Try making your own Baked Beans (recipe can be found here) instead of a store bought, sugar-laden option.

Choose our Mediterranean Potato Salad (recipe can be found here) instead of more typical potato salad that is high in sugar and carbs.

