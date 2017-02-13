Beth Dooley's Chocolate Pecan Bites

Chocolate Pecan Bites (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - On the eve of Valentine's day, Chef, cookbook author and blogger Beth Dooley joined the KARE 11 News at 4 with a special chocolate treat inspired by the ancient Aztecs.

"It’s hard to refuse the allure of chocolate, the gift of the ancient Aztecs to the Spanish. First enjoyed as a dark, bitter beverage, sugar was introduced later on. Here we’ve blended raw cocoa powder, cocoa butter, and pecans with a little agave for sweetener. While none of these ingredients are native to our region, they represent the joyful ways we may all share in the indigenous flavors throughout the Americas," said Dooley.

Chocolate Pecan Bites

Makes about 12 to 14 small bites

½ cup cocoa butter

½ cup raw cocoa powder

2 cups pecans, lightly toasted

pinch salt

½ vanilla bean

3 tablespoons agave or maple syrup, to taste

Line a small tray or flat plate with parchment paper. In a small saucepan set over low heat, melt the cocoa butter. Stir in the cocoa powder and set aside.

In a food processor fitted with a steel blade, grind the pecans into a paste, stopping occasionally to scrape down the sides. Slowly add in the cocoa butter mixture, salt, the seeds of the vanilla bean, and agave to taste.

Turn the mixture into a bowl and using a teaspoon, shape small balls or bites and set on the parchment-lined tray. Put into the refrigerator until set. Serve at room temperature.

