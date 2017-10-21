Braised beef short ribs from The Lynhall

Chef Adam Vickerman of The Lynhall cooks up some delicious fall recipes in the KARE 11 kitchen. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Chef Adam Vickerman of The Lynhall shares all the little things he does to make his braised beef short ribs this season's must-have for dinner.

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Yield - 7 lbs

10 lbs short ribs or chuck roast or chuck flap

2 oz kosher salt

1 oz black pepper

1 cup canola oil for sauteing

1 quart of red wine for delgazing

1 lb yellow onion, rough chopped

.5 lb celery, rough chopped

.5 lb carrot, rough chopped

3 oz fresh rosemary sprigs

3 oz fresh thyme sprigs

1 cup garlic cloves, peeled

2 oz crushed red pepper flakes

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1 24 oz can crushed tomatoes

water to cover.

Process:

1) Pat the meat dry, season the meat liberally on both sides with kosher salt and black pepper.

2) Heat a large saute pan with the oil until very hot. Be careful!

3) Sear the meat on all sides until deeply caramelized - if you think they are browned, brown them further.

4) Once all are seared, drain off the fat into a metal container, being careful not to burn yourself or spill the fat. Set aside to cool, then discard.

5) Add in the diced vegetables and deglaze the pans with red wine and water. Once fully deglazed, evenly split up the mix into a ovenproof dish or 2 for braising.

6) Proceed to evenly split up the remaining ingredients into the braising containers. The rosemary, thyme, garlic, red pepper flakes, balsamic vinegar, and the plum tomatoes.

7) Carefully cover the meat with water until just covered. Cover with foil wrap and braise in the oven at 325 degrees for 4-5 hours or until just tender.

8) Carefully pull out the full short ribs and place into another container - straining the braising liquid to discard all the spent vegetables and herbs. Cool overnight in the strained braising juices.

9) When you go to portion and reheat, set aside half of the braising jus to reduce down for a sauce - you could also put in fresh vegetables into the braising jus and cook for some pot roast style vegetables.

