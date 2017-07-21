Breaking Bread Cafe celebrates new summer menu

These beautiful fried green tomatoes were jjust one thing Breaking Bread Cafe Executive Chef Lachelle Cunningham whipped up on KARE 11 News at 4. (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS--Breaking Bread Café is celebrating a second summer on the north side of Minneapolis.

The summer menu incorporates all of the fresh seasonal offerings; Rhubarb Chicken Wings, Fried Green Tomatoes and Corn on the Cob with Cilantro Aioli.



With warmer temperatures we’re often outside more often, which can promote physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. Making good choices in the kitchen can also support this. Executive Chef Lachelle Cunningham suggests one way to do this is to ditch the carbs in your favorite sandwich and turn it into a salad.

Fried Green Tomatoes

INGREDIENTS:



2 cups Flour

1/4 cup Garlic Powder

1/4 cup Onion Powder

2 Tbsp Kosher Salt

2 tsp Black Pepper

2 eggs

2 cups panko bread crumbs

1 Tbsp Dried Parsley

2 tsp Salt

4 green tomatoes, sliced 1/4-1/2 inch thick

Salt & Pepper

Canola Oil for Frying

PROCEDURE:



1. Mix together flour, garlic powder, onion, powder, salt and pepper in a bowl deep and wide enough for dredging.

2. Crack eggs into a separate bowl deep and wide enough for dredging.

3. Mix together breadcrumbs, dried parsley and 2 tsp salt into a separate bowl deep and wide enough for dredging.

4. Sprinkle sliced tomatoes with salt and pepper on both sides.

5. Dredge each tomato on each side into the flour mixture and then into the beaten eggs and then coat them with bread crumbs on each side.

6. Heat oil in a skillet to 350 degrees, pan or deep fry tomatoes until they are golden brown on each side.

7. Serve with ranch dressing and buffalo sauce and enjoy!

© 2017 KARE-TV