Brown bagging it to school or work

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – With kids back in school, many of you are packing to-go lunches for your kids. But what happens if parents run out of to-go lunch ideas for themselves?

Abby Rogosheske with Seward Co-Op stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to share some recipe ideas for adults who are brown-bagging it to work using leftovers.

Check out this recipe she shared:

Autumn Salad in a Jar

Ingredients:

• ¼ cup of your favorite vinaigrette

• 1 bunch green kale, shredded

• 1 carrot, shredded

• 1 medium beet, shredded

• 1 small apple, diced or shredded

• 1 cup of leftover roasted autumn vegetables (try sweet potatoes, squash, parsnips or rutabagas!)

• 1 cup of leftover cooked protein (try chicken, sausage, chickpeas or lentils!)

• 1 cup of leftover cooked grains (try quinoa, wheat berries, wild rice or bulger!)

• Four clean 12- or 16-oz. glass jars

Preparation:

Divide the ingredients among the four jars, starting with the vinaigrette. Mix-and-match based on the leftovers or seasonal vegetables available! The vinaigrette will soften the kale, but it’s sturdy enough to last for a few days in the fridge.



