Chef Kirsten Renee's 5 ingredient chicken dishes

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Tired of boring chicken dishes? Chef Kirsten Renee served up some great ways to give chicken a "facelift".

Use a combination of five different ingredients, you probably already have in your pantry or fridge, for a quick weeknight dish to give your chicken a "facelift" to make a delicious, flavorful meal without a lot of work.

CRUNCHY PECAN CHICKEN with TANGY STRAWBERRY SAUCE

Ingredients

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts, pounded to 1/2-inch thickness

Salt & fresh ground black pepper

2 eggs, beaten

2 1/2 C. thin pretzels, divided

1/2 C. pecan pieces

3/4 C. minced red onion

1/2 C. strawberry preserves

2 - 3 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Season both sides of the chicken breast with salt and fresh ground black pepper, set aside.

3. Place the beaten eggs into a shallow bowl, set aside.

4. Using a food processor crush 1 cup of the pretzels to "powder" form, pour into a shallow bowl.

5. Place the remaining 1 1/2 cups of pretzels into a large plastic bag and crush to small pieces, pour into a third shallow bowl mixed with the pecan pieces.

6. Dredge a seasoned chicken breast into the "powered" pretzel bowl, then into the beaten egg bowl followed by the pretzel pecan mixture bowl, set aside to rest and repeat until all four chicken breasts are coated.

7. Place chicken on a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper and bake for 15- 20 minutes or until juices run clear and chicken is no longer pink.

8. Meanwhile, place the onions, strawberry preserves and balsamic vinegar in a saucepan, cook over medium heat, stirring often while the chicken is baking for 15 - 20 minutes.

9. Serve the crunchy pecan chicken with the tangy strawberry sauce drizzled over the top.

TANGY APRICOT CHICKEN

Ingredients

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts

Salt & fresh ground black pepper

2 Tbsp. butter

1 shallot, minced

1/4 C. Champagne or white wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. stone ground mustard

½ C. apricot preserves

¼ C. chicken broth

Instructions

1. Season both sides of the chicken breast with salt and fresh ground black pepper, set aside.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium high heat, cook seasoned chicken breasts for 6 to 8 minutes per side until chicken is browned, juices run clear and flesh is no longer pink, remove chicken from the skillet, cover with foil and set aside.

4. Next add the rest of the butter and shallot to the skillet and sauté for 5-7 minutes until shallots are soft and translucent.

5. Whisk in the vinegar, mustard, apricot preserves and chicken broth, bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 3-5 minutes.

6. Place chicken breasts back into the skillet, coat with the glaze and cook an additional 5-7 minutes turning chicken once.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN LETTUCE WRAPS

Ingredients

4 skinless boneless chicken breasts, pounded to 1/2-inch thickness

Salt & fresh ground black pepper

1/3 C. pureed chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

2 C. Pico de gallo

2 C. shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 large avocado, sliced

1 head iceberg or butter lettuce, leaves separated and rinsed

Lime Wedges.

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Season chicken breasts with salt, pepper and cover top and bottom of chicken breast with a thin layer of the pureed chipotle pepper sauce.

3. Place seasoned chicken on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper, bake for 15 - 20 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and juices run clear.

4. Remove chicken from oven, top each breast with some pico de gallo and shredded cheese, place back into the oven for 5 minutes or until cheese melts, remove and let sit for a few minutes before assembling the wrap.

TO ASSEMBLE WRAP: Place some slices of avocado in the bottom of 2 lettuce leaves, top with some slices of the chicken breast, a squeeze of lime juice and eat warm.

