Chef Kirsten Renee's fresh take on breakfast foods

Chef, blogger and recipe innovator Kirsten Renee (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Remember when mom told you how breakfast is the most important meal of the day Turns out that is still very good advice. Chef, blogger and recipe innovator Kirsten Renee joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to serve up some updated power meals to get your day off on the right foot.

SAVORY OATS BREAKFAST BOWL



Ingredients

1 Tbsp. butter

2 large carrots, thinly sliced

1 zucchini, cubed

1 small red onion, sliced

1 C. sliced sweet peppers

1 ½ C. fresh spinach, chopped

2 C. cooked steel cut oats*

½ - ¾ C. grated parmesan cheese

1 1/2 C. cooked sausage or bacon

Poached eggs

Salt & Pepper to taste

Instructions

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat melt butter then add the carrots, zucchini, red onion and sweet peppers, sauté for 9-11 minutes or until vegetables are tender-crisp.

2. Place equal amounts of oats in 4 bowls topped with the sauteed vegetables, some parmesan cheese, breakfast sausage and poached eggs.

3. Season with salt and pepper to taste before serving.

*NOTE: Cook a large batch of steel cut oats on the weekend for use all week long.

GARDEN VEGETABLE BROTH BOWL



Ingredients

8 C. vegetable broth

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

3 celery stalks, thinly sliced

1/4 C. fresh minced parsley

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp. rubbed sage

1/2 tsp. thyme

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

2 C. cooked sorghum

4 C. steamed cauliflower

2 C. baby spinach

1 C. shredded carrots

1 C. shredded purple cabbage

Instructions

1. In a large pot bring the vegetable broth, garlic, onion, celery, parsley, bay leaves, sage, thyme, oregano, salt, black pepper and cayenne pepper to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 25 minutes.

2. Place equal amounts of cooked sorghum, steamed cauliflower, baby spinach, carrots and purple cabbage in a bowl, pour hot broth over all ingredients and serve immediately.

GOLDEN MILK aka 'GOLDEN LATTE'

Ingredients

1 Tbsp. coconut oil

1 Tbsp. raw honey

1/2 tsp. ground turmeric

1/4 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

Fresh cracked black pepper

Pinch of cardamom *optional

1 C. unsweetened almond milk

Instructions

1. In a small pan heat coconut oil and honey over medium heat, stir in the turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, fresh cracked black pepper and cardamom.

2. Whisk in the almond milk, cook for 5-8 minutes or until heated through, but DO NOT BOIL, drink immediately.

