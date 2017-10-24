Chef Kirsten Renee's 'One and Done Meals'

Chef Kirsten Renee joins KARE 11 with some dinner winners you can make in just one pot or one pan. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Chef Kirsten Renee joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 with what she calls "One and Done Meals."

She says it's easy to make dinner if you know that everything can be made in one pot or one pan.

From fall fresh soups to complete meals with chicken, potatoes and gravy, and individual packets of salmon, these will be "Dinner Winners" on your dinner table.

CHICKEN, BACON & GREEN BEANS WITH GRAVY

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

Salt & fresh cracked black pepper

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

2 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. flour

1 C. dry white wine or white cooking wine

1 C. chicken broth

4 pieces thick cut bacon, cooked & chopped

3 C. diced potatoes

12 oz. French green beans

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Place the olive oil in a large 10-inch skillet and over medium heat saute the shallots for 4-5 minutes.

3. Season both sides of the chicken breasts with salt and pepper, place in the pan and cook for 4-5 minutes per side to brown, remove from pan and set aside.

4. Add the butter and once melted, whisk in the flour and cook for 2 minutes; whisk in the white wine, chicken broth and bacon, cook for an additional 2-3 minutes.

5. Place the chicken breasts back into the pan, along with the potatoes and green beans, nestling them around the chicken breasts, remove from stove, cover with foil and place in the preheated oven; bake for 40-45 minutes or until potatoes are tender and chicken juices run clear.

6. Remove from oven and let sit for 10 minutes, serve ingredients right from the pan with the gravy.

SALMON EN PAPILLOTE (SALMON IN PARCHMENT)

Ingredients:

4 large salmon fillets

Olive oil

Salt & fresh cracked pepper

Dried dill

1-2 shallots, thinly sliced

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Cut 4 large pieces of parchment paper into large hearts.

3. Place one piece of salmon on one half of each heart, drizzle each piece of salmon with olive oil then sprinkle with salt, pepper and dill.

4. Place a layer of shallots and 2 lemon slices on top of the seasonings.

5. To seal parchment, bold over the other half of the parchment heart, tightly fold the edges over towards the fish, ensuring that no juices leak out while cooking.

6. Place the packets in a 9x13 foil pan, place pan in the oven & bake for about 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque and slightly flaky, remove and let sit 2 to 3 minutes.

TANGY BUTTERNUT SQUASH & APPLE SOUP

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. butter, divided

2 shallots, chopped

4 C. vegetable or chicken broth

5-6 C. diced butternut squash

3 C. tart apples, cored, peeled, & diced *reserve apple peels

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Pinch of cloves

*Crispy Apple Peels

Roasted pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

Instructions:

1. In a large pot over medium heat melt 2 tablespoons butter and cook shallots for 8 minutes or until caramelized and golden brown.

2. Add the broth, squash, apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, pepper and cloves, bring to a boil and reduce heat then simmer for 20-25 minutes or until squash is tender when pierced with a knife.

3. Puree soup in batches a few cups at a time, covering the top of the blender with a towel to let steam out; return soup to the pot and repeat until all the soup is pureed.

4. While soup is cooking, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat and cook reserved apple peels for about 20 to 25 minutes until crispy, stirring occasionally.

To Serve: Ladle soup into a bowl, top each bowl with some crispy apple peels and pepitas.

