Chef Kirsten serves up tasty ideas for Easter leftovers

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - A few days after Easter you may still have some leftover ham to use up. So how can you use the ham in different ways for breakfast, lunch and dinner so you aren't eating the same thing for days and days? Chef and fresh food educator, Kirsten Renee has some timely and tasty ideas. Check them out:

HAM & CHEESE PANCAKES w. CINNAMON APPLE SYRUP

Ingredients

1 ½ C. ham, diced

1 C. shredded Gruyere cheese

2 C. flour

½ tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. baking powder

2 Tbsp. coconut palm sugar

½ C. sour cream

2 C. milk

2 eggs, lightly beaten

4 Tbsp. melted butter, divided

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored & diced

1 C. pure maple syrup

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

Instructions

1. In a large bowl mix together the ham, shredded cheese, flour, salt, baking powder and sugar.

2. In a separate bowl whisk together the sour cream, milk and eggs.

3. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stir until just blended then stir in 2 tablespoons melted butter.

4. Preheat a skillet or griddle to medium heat and brush with butter or coconut oil.

5. Pour 1/3 C. batter on the skillet for each pancake and cook for 2-4 minutes per side or until pancakes are golden brown.

6. Meanwhile, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of melted butter in a small pot over medium heat and saute the diced apple until soft, stir in the maple syrup and cinnamon, cook on low for 5 minutes.

7. Serve the ham and cheese pancakes with the apple cinnamon syrup.

FARM STAND SALAD

Ingredients

1/3 C. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp. honey

2 cloves garlic, halved

½ tsp. salt

¼ - ½ tsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 C. olive oil

3 C. cooked quinoa

3 C. shredded kale

½ lb. smoked ham, diced

1 lb. Campari tomatoes, quartered

2 C. diced carrots

1/2 C. green onions, thinly sliced

1/2 C. roasted & salted sunflower seeds

4-6 hardboiled eggs, peeled & quartered

Instructions

1. Place the vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, salt and red pepper flakes into a blender, puree for 1 minute then drizzle in the olive oil while the blender is running for an additional 2 minutes until smooth, set aside.

2. Place the quinoa, kale, ham, tomatoes, carrots, green onions and sunflower seeds into a large bowl, drizzle ingredients with some of the dressing, toss to coat and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

3. Right before serving toss with additional dressing if desired, place salad onto individual plates and top with hard boiled eggs.



AVOCADO & WHITE BEAN TOAST with HAM, TOMATOES & ONIONS

Ingredients

2 ripe avocados, seeds removed, diced

1/2 C. Great Northern beans or Navy Beans, rinsed & drained

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 - 1 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

1/4 C. fresh minced parsley

2 Tbsp. olive oil

8 pieces Multi-Grain bread, toasted

1/2 C. shredded Parmesan cheese

1 large tomato, thinly sliced

1 C. sliced red onion

3/4 lb. ham, thinly sliced

Fresh Cracked Pepper *Optional

Instructions

1. Place the diced avocados, beans, garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, lemon juice, parsley and olive oil into a large bowl and mash with a fork until well blended.

2. Spread some of the avocado mixture onto each piece of toasted bread topped with some shredded Parmesan cheese, tomato slices, red onion and ham then sprinkle with fresh cracked pepper if desired.

