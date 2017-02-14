Chef Lisa serves up crepes for mealtime

Crepes (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Chef Lisa O'Connell, creator of Sauce Anna Lisa, has crepes on her mind lately. In fact, she's been making them a lot. " I’ve been making crepes almost every day for the past year. No joke. My son and daughter are totally hooked on them. Almost every day, they ask for crepes for breakfast. And almost every day, I happily make them." she said.

But crepes aren't just a breakfast meal, check out Lisa's recipes for some other creative ways to enjoy them.

Basic Crepe recipe

1 Cup All Purpose Flour

3 Medium eggs

1 Cup Milk ( may need up to ¼ cup more to thin)

3 Tablespoons melted butter

½ Teaspoon sugar

¼ Teaspoon salt

• Vanilla if using for dessert or sweet variety

Combine ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth consistency is reached 1-3 minutes. Looking for smooth velvety texture, no lumps. Alternatively, whisk together flour, milk, eggs until well combined add melted butter, sugar and salt and continue to whish vigorously until smooth texture is reached.

*Crepe batter should resemble a heavy cream like texture when prepared properly.

If necessary, add a little more milk to lighten.

For best results refrigerate allow batter to sit for 15 minutes before using. Alternatively, you can refrigerate batter in an airtight container overnight, be sure to whisk to recombine before using.

Preparing crepes:

In a 9 inch sauté pan add 1 teaspoon butter to coat bottom of pan. Each crepe requires just under/around ¼ cup of batter. Tilt pan to cover bottom with batter swirling to distribute evenly. Let cook about 1-2 minutes until bottom is golden brown. Flip and brown opposite side. Looking for slightly golden color on finished crepe. Remove crepe and layer with parchment paper and continue preparing crepes. Store cooked crepes in a refrigerated, airtight container, for up to 3 days. You can easily reheat in them in a microwave, oven or sauté pan.

William’s Breakfast Crepes:

Prepare crepes as directed

Fill cooked crepe with white or dark chocolate chips or fresh whipped cream and berries. Roll crepes and slice into bite-sized pieces. Dust with powdered sugar and sprinkles to decorate. Serve immediately.

Optional: glaze with chocolate, caramel drizzle or serve with maple syrup.



Savory Crepes

Prepare crepes as directed.

20 asparagus spears

4 medium shallots, diced

1 Cup mozzarella cheese

10-15 Slices of Prosciutto (depending on size)

¼ Cup Romano or Parmesan cheese

1Teaspoon butter

Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste



Steam asparagus until fork tender- about 5 minutes in boiling water. Remove strain and run under cold water to cool, pat dry and set aside.

In sauté pan add diced shallots, a swirl of olive oil and butter, a pinch of salt and pepper and sauté until translucent and fragrant. About 3 minutes. Set aside.

Assemble crepes layer with prosciutto, asparagus spears, a sprinkle of mozzarella and just a pinch of sautéed shallots. Roll the crepe end to end and place seam side down in a baking dish. Continue to assemble with remaining crepes. Once all crepes are rolled and in baking dish sprinkle with shredded Parmesan or Romano cheese.

Bake at 350 for about 15 minutes. Serve immediately

Optional: Hollandaise sauce makes a great topping for this decadent crepe dish.



Italian Crepes

Ingredients:

Prepared Crepes as previously directed

1 Jar of your favorite, robust, red sauce.

1 Cup Mozzarella cheese

Basil leaves for garnish

Layer crepes with sprinkles of mozzarella cheese, roll up and place seam side down in baking dish. Drizzle a line of read sauce down the center of crepes. Heat remaining sauce in saucepan and serve in a side dish, with plated crepes.

Top with shredded Romano or Parmesan cheese and basil leaves. Bake in Preheated oven at 350 for about 15 minutes. Serve immediately.

