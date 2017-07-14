Chef Lisa's fresh veggie spreads

Carrots in the garden. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn - Looking for a delicious way to enjoy the bounty of summer vegetables? Chef Lisa O'Connell joined us on KARE News@4 to show how to make fresh and tasty veggie spreads. And they are all easy to make.

Lisa O’Connell is the Chef/Creator of Sauce Anna Lisa. Sauce Anna Lisa is a locally made pasta sauce available at the Minneapolis Farmers Market, Whole Foods, Kowalski’s, Cobourn’s, Hy-Vee and Jerry’s stores.

Lisa is passionate about fresh, healthy food and loves sharing new ways to prepare simple, delicious and nutritious options.

Delicious Carrot Spread

6 Medium Carrots, peeled, chopped

3 Cloves Garlic, crushed

3 Sprigs fresh Thyme

2-3 Tablespoons Goat cheese, crumbled

½ Teaspoon Coriander

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium saucepan, over medium heat drizzle olive oil. Add chopped carrot, crushed garlic, thyme sprigs and sauté for 1 minute or until herbs become fragrant.

Add just enough water to “steam” about one cup, cover and heat for 10-15 minutes or until fork tender.

Remove carrots and herbs from pan with tongs and place on paper towels. Remove any excess moisture by patting with paper towels.

For chunkier consistency, place all ingredients on plate or in a bowl and mash with fork or masher.

For creamier consistency, puree all ingredients in food processor or blender.

Serve drizzled with olive oil, sprinkled goat cheese and fresh herbs.

Serve with warm pita or fresh crusty baguette, for a perfect snack or appetizer.

Beautiful Beet Spread

3 Medium beets, peeled and sliced thin (about ½ inch)

2-3 Tablespoon fresh goat cheese, crumbled

2-3 Tablespoon walnuts, chopped

2 Cloves garlic, crushed

½ Teaspoon cumin

½ Teaspoon coriander

Olive oil to drizzle

Pinch of salt and pepper to taste



Prepare beets in foil packet baked at 425 for about until fork tender about 40 minutes. Alternate, time saving- method, peel and thinly slice beets and steam in medium saucepan over medium heat for about 15 minutes or until fork tender. A minute or so before the beets are done, toss in the garlic cloves and coriander seeds to bloom until just fragrant. Remove from heat and drain.

Mash beets and garlic with fork or masher

Amazing Olive Spread

1 Cup Black pitted Olives

½ Cup Green pitted Olives

¼ Cup Olive Oil

¼ Cup Fresh Parsley, chopped

*1 Tablespoon Italian seasoning

2-3 Cloves Garlic

1 Tablespoon Capers

1 Tablespoon Lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

In a food processor or blender, add olives, capers, garlic, parsley, Italian seasoning, lemon juice, olive oil and a few turns of salt and pepper. Pulse to desired consistency and serve with a warm crusty baguette or crackers. This olive spread also pairs well on top of prepared chicken, fish or pasta dishes.

* If fresh herbs are available feel free to use them. Adding a teaspoon or so of basil, and ½ teaspoon of oregano and thyme.

