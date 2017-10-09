Chef Terry John Zila starts pop up restaurant

(Photo: Chef Terry John Zila)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn - Twin Cities Chef Terry John Zila joined the KARE News at 4 to give us a preview of his first "pop up" restaurant. Sel Et Terre will be taking place at Travail restaurant in Robbinsdale on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The set menu will include halibut strawberry basil, pamigiano reggiano crisps and handmade chocolates.

The cost is $95.00 plus taxes and 20% service charge.

Click here for reservations and information.

Parmigiano Reggiano Crisps

About 12-16 crisps

These are really fun and super easy. The key is to use a good quality Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese with good moisture content.

Ingredients:

1 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano Cheese

Special equipment: Silpat baking mats

2 ½ to 3 inch ring molds

Rimmed baking sheets

1. Pre-heat oven to 325°F

2. Line the baking sheet with a Silpat. Place the ring mold on a corner of the mat

and sprinkle about 1 tablespoon of the grated cheese into the mold and, using

your finger,spread the grated cheese evenly over the area inside the ring.

3. Remove the ring and repeat until you have 8 rounds.

4. Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, making sure these do not over bake. Over-baking

any type of parmesan cheese can leave the crisps with a bitter taste. Allow the

crisps to set for about 20-30 seconds, until they are form enough to remove

from the Silpat with a spatula. Place the crisps on paper towels

5. Repeat with the remaining cheese.

NOTE! Don’t be tempted to use more than a tablespoon of cheese for each of these

rounds. If you use too much cheese, you lose that delicate crunch and the

resulting product is tough and chewy rather than light and crisp.

© 2017 KARE-TV