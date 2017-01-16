Chef Terry's Flourless Chocolate Truffle Tort

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Twin Cities Chef Terry John Zila has sweets on his mind and just in time for Valentine's Day, he has a tasty idea sure to win hearts. Check it out:

Flourless Chocolate Truffle Torte

Special Equipment:

8-inch springform pan

10 by 15 inch glass jellyroll pan

Double foil wrapping for springform pan

Put a tea kettle of water on to boil

1 pound bittersweet chocolate

½ pound unsalted butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

6 large eggs.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees and double-wrap the buttered, parchment-lined springform with heavy foil.

1. Melt the butter and chocolate until almost liquid, then remove to finish incorporating until smooth.

2. In the bowl of a standing electric mixer, whisk the eggs and sugar to combine.

3. Over a pan of simmering water, (the pan should be slightly smaller than the mixing bowl) whisk the eggs and sugar until warm to the touch.

4. Remove from heat and place in mixer stand and beat until tripled in volume. This should take about 5 minutes.

5. Using a large rubber spatula. Gently incorporate about half of the egg mixture into the chocolate and butter to lighten it. Gently incorporate the remaining egg mixture just until uniformly blended. Do not over mix.

6. Pour mixture into prepared pan.

7. Place springform pan into jellyroll pan and pour boiling water into the glass jellyroll pan. This water bath will ensure even cooking and a smooth texture to the finished torte.

8. Cover the springform pan with a piece of buttered foil and place entire water bath setup into the preheated oven.

9. Bake for 15 minutes.

10. Remove torte from the oven and cool on a rack for an hour.

11. Chill torte for at least 3 hours before unmolding and serving.

