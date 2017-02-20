Chef Terry's Sauteed Pacific Salmon

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Chef Terry John Zila shared this recipe for salmon. It's loaded with flavor and more importantly, the fish contains heart smart omega 3 fatty acids.

Sautéed Pacific Salmon

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Four 6-8 ounce Pacific Salmon Fillets, use Copper River Salmon if available

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

4 teaspoons light brown sugar

2 tablespoon olive oil or clarified butter

1. Liberally season both sides of the salmon fillets with salt and pepper and refrigerate until well chilled, up to 4 hours.

2. Whisk together the balsamic vinegar, water, lemon juice and brown sugar in a small sauce pan. Simmer until the sauce has reduced to about ⅓ cup. Remove from heat and set aside.

3. Heat the olive oil or clarified butter in a non-stick heavy skillet over medium-high heat.

4. Pat the salmon fillets dry and Place salmon fillets in the hot pan skin side up and sear until well browned, about 3 minutes.

5. Turn the salmon fillets over and sauté for an additional 3 minutes, just until salmon is warmed through.

6. Transfer sautéed salmon fillets to serving plates and brush the balsamic sauce over salmon fillets and serve with Green Herb Sauce if desired.

