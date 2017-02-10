Creating a romantic dinner for two

Stock photo: flowers. Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Combine food and flowers for a romantic dinner for two at home. Make an easy-to-follow recipe for Tart Cherry-Thyme Pork Loin and set a table with American grown, locally-farmed flowers.

Treat your Valentine to a savory meal at home and give them the extra gift of a night on the town – or better yet in a bloom-filled greenhouse -- at the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner on March 11 at Len Busch Roses in Plymouth.

American Grown Field to Vase Dinner

Saturday, March 11

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Len Busch Roses

Plymouth, Minn.

Tart Cherry-Thyme Pork Loin



Ingredients:



2 lb Pork Loin



Marinade

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp garlic, minced

1 Tbsp Kosher salt

1.5 tsp black pepper, ground

2 tsp thyme, chopped



Sauce

1/2 lb tart cherries

1/4 cup cranberries, dried

3 fl oz balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

5 fl oz chicken stock

1/2 oz thyme, chopped

1.5 tsp Kosher salt

1 tsp black pepper, ground

1 oz butter, cold



1. Place marinade ingredients in blender and puree until well-combined.

2. Place pork and marinade in gallon-sized Ziploc bag, with air removed, for 24 to 48 hours.

3. Remove pork loin from marinade and place in a roasting pan, preferably with a rack, and roast in oven at 325 degrees until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Depending on the thickness of the pork loin, cooking time could be anywhere from 25 to 45 minutes.

4. For the sauce, place all the ingredients, except for the butter into a sauce pot and bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer until volume reduces by half.

5. Remove from heat and let rest for 5 minutes. Slowly stir in butter until it is mixed throughout the sauce.

