Dalton & Wade Whiskey Common's chicken fried steak

MINNEAPOLIS - Dalton &Wade is a new restaurant and whiskey bar located in the north loop district in Minneapolis. The concept for the restaurant was born out of a group of friends and their Western Wednesdays, a weekly tradition where the group would get together to make country food, share stories over some bottles of whiskey, and watch old Western films.

Now you can join in the fun at 323 Washington Ave N.

Head Chef Eli Renn shared one of the restaurant's signature dishes.

Chicken Fried Steak:

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ cups water

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 2 teaspoons seasoned salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 3/4 teaspoon paprika

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• 1 pound Denver steak cut into 2 8oz pieces

• Kosher salt

• 2 cup canola or vegetable oil

• 1 tablespoon butter

Red Eye Gravy:

Ingredients

• tablespoons tomato paste

• ¼ lb bacon

• 1/2 cup coffee

• 1/4 cup water

• 1 beef bouillon cube (optional)

• 2 tablespoons butter

For the Steak:

1. Season meat with salt and pepper on both sides.

2. Mix flour with the seasoned salt, black pepper, paprika and cayenne.

3. Divide flour mixture in two bowls.

4. In one bowl, mix the water with half of the flour mixture.

5. In the second bowl, leave the flour mixture dry.

6. Work with one piece of meat at a time. Place first in the wet flour mixture. Turn to coat. Place the meat into the dry flour mixture, turning to coat.

7. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add the butter.

8. Drop in a few sprinkles of flour to make sure it's sufficiently hot. When the butter sizzles immediately, you know it's ready. (It should not brown right away, if it does, the fire is too hot.)

9. Cook the meat, until the edges start to look golden brown, about 2 minutes each side.

10. Remove the meat to a paper towel-lined plate and keep them warm by covering lightly with another plate or a sheet of foil.

11. Repeat process until all the meat is cooked.



For the Gravy:

1. Turn a pan on medium heat.

2. Cook bacon and, remove meat from pan once cooked, leaving fat behind

3. Add the coffee, water and tomato paste. Stir with a wooden spoon until combined.

4. Add the butter and the bouillon cube and stir to incorporate.

