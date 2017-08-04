Delicious and fresh zucchini noodle recipes

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Zucchini can be easy to find during the summer in Minnesota. But, sometimes you can run out of creative ways to use the vegetable.

Chef Lisa O'Connell, creator of Sauce Anna Lisa, stopped by the KARE 11 kitchen to demonstrate how to turn zucchini into noodles for fresh salads and a sauté.

Lisa says ff you don’t have a spiralizer, don’t worry. You can easily use a vegetable peeler to achieve ribbon like strips. Alternatively, even shaving with a box grater can give a different texture to fresh vegetables.

Spiralized vegetables will keep well in an airtight container with water, refrigerated for 2-3 days, some vegetables like carrots or beets keep even longer.

Zucchini Noodle sauté

2 medium zucchini, spirialized, julienned or sliced thin

3 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ teaspoon crushed peppers

2 teaspoons butter

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Wash and trim zucchini. Make into noodles with spiralizer. ¾ cup olive oil

Make noodles with a spirializer. If you don’t have a spirializer, use a mandolin or even a peeler to make thin pieces of zucchini. Another alternative is to cut the zucchini into thin slices.

In a medium saucepan over medium heat add olive oil to coat, add chopped garlic and heat until fragrant. Add zucchini noodles a pinch of salt and pepper and crushed peppers. Heat for 2-3 minutes or until hot and slightly softened, turning a few times with tongs to incorporate all seasonings. Add butter to melt, toss again and serve immediately. This is great as a fresh side dish or vegetarian entrée. Garnish with fresh Parmesan and lemon wedges for extra flavor boost.

Zucchini noodle salad, Italian style

3 medium zucchini, spiralized, julienned or cubed

¼ cup Parmesan cheese, shaved or shredded

¼ cup basil leaves, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons walnuts, toasted optional

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

Fresh ground pepper and salt to taste

Wash and trim ends of zucchini. Make noodles with a spirializer. If you don’t have a spirializer, use a mandolin or even a peeler to make thin pieces of zucchini. Another alternative is to cut the zucchini into small cubes.

Place prepared zucchini noodles in a colander over the sink. Toss with salt and let drain for 20 minutes and pat dry with a paper towel. Toss in a bowl with olive oil, lemon and basil. Taste and add more salt as desired. Top with freshly shaved Parmesan, toasted walnuts and cracked black pepper. Serve with lemon wedges and crusty bread.

Zucchini noodle salad, Asian style

2 medium zucchini

1 medium carrot

¼ cup chopped cilantro

¼ cup chopped peanuts

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey or sugar

1 tablespoon sirachia sauce or hot sauce *optional

Wash and trim ends of zucchini and carrot and spiralize, julienne or shave with peeler.

In a medium bowl, whisk to combine soy sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar and honey. Add zucchini, carrot, cilantro and toss in dressing to coat evenly. Serve noodles topped with chopped peanuts.



© 2017 KARE-TV