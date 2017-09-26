Dinner recipes that can double for breakfast or lunch

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Fresh Food Educator and Chef Kirsten Renee tackles preparation of home cooked dinners that can double as a quick and easy breakfast or lunch. The creative chef and mom joined us the KARE 11 News at 4 to serve up several recipes that will make everyone in the family happy.

Sausage, Kale & Sun-Dried Tomato Frittata

Ingredients

12 large eggs

½ C. Half & Half

½ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. cayenne pepper

2 Tbsp. butter

8 oz. bulk breakfast sausage

¼ C. fresh minced parsley

1 shallot, minced

2 C. chopped kale

3.5 oz. crumbled Feta cheese

1/3 C. packed sun-dried tomato halves, chopped

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, half and half, salt, pepper and cayenne until well blended, set aside.

3. Next melt butter in a large skillet, add the sausage, parsley, shallot and kale and sauté for 8 to 10 minutes or until sausage is browned then drain.

3. Add the browned meat and vegetables to the egg mixture, then stir the Feta and sun-dried tomatoes into the eggs until blended, pour into a greased 9x13 glass baking dish.

4. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes or until eggs are set and knife inserted in the center comes out clean

NOTE: Cut into squares and using tortilla shells make breakfast burritos for breakfast the next morning.

Mozzarella Stuffed Meatballs

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef

2 C. grated zucchini

1 Tbsp. minced garlic, divided

3/4 C. grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 C. fresh minced parsley, divided

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 tsp. plus salt

1/2 tsp. plus fresh cracked black pepper

1 lb. baby mozzarella balls, drained

2 Tbsp. olive oil

28 ounce can crushed tomatoes

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2. In a large bowl mix together the ground beef, grated zucchini, 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic, Parmesan cheese, 1/4 cup parsley, red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper.

3. Form about 1/4 to 1/3 cup meat mixture around one baby mozzarella meatball, place in a 9x13 glass baking dish and repeat until all of the meat mixture is used or until you run out of baby mozzarella balls, drizzle meatballs with olive oil.

4. Pour the crushed tomatoes in a bowl, mix in the remaining 1/2 tablespoon garlic and 1/4 cup fresh parsley and pour over the meatballs.

5. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes and serve over Roasted Cauliflower Steaks.

NOTE: Cut meatballs in half and place on a bun topped with mozzarella cheese for school lunches and don't forget to add the extra sauce for dipping.

© 2017 KARE-TV