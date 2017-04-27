DISH fundraiser for Second Harvest Heartland

MINNEAPOLIS - One in 10 Minnesotans and one in six children do not know where their next meal is coming from. You can help Second Harvest Heartland end childhood hunger in our community by attending the 14th annual DISH fundraiser from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.



The evening includes gourmet cuisine from 20+ local chefs, wine and cocktail tastings, hundreds of fantastic auction items and ample time to network before the program begins. The evening closes with a featured performance from comedian and actor, Billy Gardell.

Tickets and more information can be found at dish.2harvest.org.

Red Stag Supperclub – Swedish Meatballs with gravy, lingonberries, and creme fraiche

Meatballs



½ lb ground beef

½ lb ground pork

2 egg yolks

2/3 c panko

7 allspice berries, ground

¼ piece nutmeg, ground

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Salt to taste

Mix everything together and portion out to 1 ounce balls. Heat a sauté pan with 1½ tbsp canola oil. Add meatballs, browning on all sides. Cook all the way through. Serve with swedish gravy, lingonberry jam (available at specialty grocery stores) and a small dollop of sour cream.

Makes about 20 balls

Swedish Gravy

¼ c canola

¼ c all-purpose flour

¼ yellow onion, minced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 c veal or beef stock

¼ tsp cloves

Salt



Combine the canola and flour in a sauté pan. Cook the flour down for about an hour stirring often, making a chocolate-colored roux. Add the onion to the roux and sweat until caramelized. Add the garlic, stir well. Stir in the veal or beef stock. Bring it back up to a simmer and reduce to gravy-like consistency. Finish with cloves and salt.

