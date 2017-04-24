Easy tips to spice up your recipes

Herbs and Spices (Photo: Stockbyte, (c) Stockbyte)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The warmer weather has us feeling adventurous in the kitchen! But have you ever been nervous to try out new herbs and spices? Chef Mauricio from Cantina Laredo joined us today to share tips and tricks for using herbs and spices in the kitchen.

Cilantro – This is a bright and pungent herb popular in many Mexican dishes.

Dried Pepper (Guajillo, Pasilla, Arbol, Ancho, Chipotle) – These tend to be more complex in flavor than their fresh counterparts.

Onion - Onion or onion powder are great for seasoning. These are regularly used in guacamole, fajitas, salsas, and more.

Garlic - Close relatives to garlic are onion, shallot, leek and chives. It’s great to use as a seasoning or condiment and can be found in a variety of recipes.

Cumin - This spice is used in many different cuisines and is often associated with Mexican flavors.

