Fresh Winter Salad ideas

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - When we think of salads, we usually think of fresh summer vegetables tossed in a light vinaigrette. However, salads are great healthy meals any time of year. The key to creating a perfect winter salad is using hearty and in-season ingredients. The salad experts at Sprout joined the KARE News at 4 to show how to winterize your salad!

Roasted Napa Garden Salad:

• Use hearty, winter ingredients. The key to winterizing your salad is using seasonable hearty vegetables. Winter vegetables and potatoes can revamp your typical mixed greens.

• Roast your vegetables to add depth and flavor. Salads can be healthy and hearty by roasting your vegetables and adding them to dark and leafy greens.

• Add deep flavors to your salad through healthy dressings. Hearty salad dressings can still be healthy. Using balsamic vinegar adds a deep flavor contrast without adding heavy or rich ingredients.

• Chop up all the ingredients and toss. Create a cohesive meal by chopping all of your salad ingredients and tossing together with your dressing. This way you have all of the flavors in a hearty and healthy winter bowl.



Ingredients for Roasted Napa Garden Salad

Roasted vegetables

Mozzarella Ciliegine

Basil

Romaine

Baby Kale

Balsamic Black Garlic Dressing

Sprout has three locations in the Twin Cities including RBC Plaza in Downtown Minneapolis, Securian Center in Downtown St. Paul and University of Minnesota location at the corner of Washington Ave and Huron Blvd. To learn more, visit SproutSalad.com

