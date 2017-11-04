Getting creative with holiday teas

(Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - 'Tis the season for holiday teas.

Chef Amy Lawson stopped by KARE 11 to share two recipes - made with those teas - that are perfect for this busy season.

SPICY PUMPKIN BISQUE

Makes 6 servings

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup butter, unsalted

6 cups thinly sliced leeks, white/light green parts only

1 tablespoon minced garlic, fresh

2 cups canned pumpkin purée, unsweetened

3 cups vegetable broth, low-sodium

3 cups chicken broth, low-sodium

1 ounce Spicy Citrus Ginger tea leaves, about 1/3 cup

1 pear, peeled, cored, diced

1/4 cup maple syrup, pure

1teaspoon salt, Kosher (omit if using salted stocks)

1 tablespoon grated ginger, fresh, peeled

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, ground

2 teaspoons chopped sage, fresh, chopped

1/2 cup heavy cream

For Garnish

1/4 cup crème fraiche

1 tablespoon, minced chives, fresh

DIRECTIONS

1. Melt butter over medium heat in 6-quart heavy-bottomed stock-pot. Add leeks; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened (about 8 minutes). Stir in garlic; cook for 2 additional minutes.

2. In a separate stock-pot or large tea kettle, bring broths to a boil; remove from heat. Add tea leaves to broth; steep for recommended time (on tea package).

3. When steeping is complete, carefully pour stock through a sieve, into the pot with the leeks. Discard tea leaves.

4. Add remaining ingredients, except for heavy cream; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Remove off heat.

5. Add the heavy cream. Using a stick blender, purée the soup until completely smooth. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with a small dollop of crème fraiche and a sprinkle of chives.



DARK CHOCOLATE EARL GREY CABERNET TRUFFLES

Makes approximately 24

INGREDIENTS

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

3 tablespoons cabernet wine

1 vanilla bean, reserve pod, seeds

2 sachets Earl Grey tea leaves

10 ounces dark chocolate, 70% cacao or higher, roughly chopped

1 cup cocoa, sieved

DIRECTIONS

1. Add cream, wine, vanilla pods (seeds reserved), and tea sachets (2 tea bags) to small sauce pan; heat until mixture just begins to simmer.

2. Remove bags; turn heat to low, add vanilla bean seeds, stir occasionally (cream mixture should be hot but not boiling)

3. While cream is heating, place chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

4. Pour hot, tea-infused cream over chocolate and allow to sit 3 minutes.

5. Stir chocolate and cream together until chocolate is completely melted and mixture is smooth.

6. Cover and refrigerate 4-6 hours or overnight.

7. Place sieved cocoa powder in a small bowl.

8. Using a teaspoon, scoop 1-inch balls of truffle mixture, roll between palms so they are perfectly round. Roll in cocoa powder to coat.

