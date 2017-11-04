Getting creative with holiday teas

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - 'Tis the season for holiday teas.
Chef Amy Lawson stopped by KARE 11 to share two recipes - made with those teas - that are perfect for this busy season.
SPICY PUMPKIN BISQUE
Makes 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
1/4 cup butter, unsalted
6 cups thinly sliced leeks, white/light green parts only
1 tablespoon minced garlic, fresh
2 cups canned pumpkin purée, unsweetened
3 cups vegetable broth, low-sodium
3 cups chicken broth, low-sodium
1 ounce Spicy Citrus Ginger tea leaves, about 1/3 cup
1 pear, peeled, cored, diced
1/4 cup maple syrup, pure
1teaspoon salt, Kosher (omit if using salted stocks)
1 tablespoon grated ginger, fresh, peeled
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper, ground
2 teaspoons chopped sage, fresh, chopped
1/2 cup heavy cream
For Garnish
1/4 cup crème fraiche
1 tablespoon, minced chives, fresh
DIRECTIONS
1. Melt butter over medium heat in 6-quart heavy-bottomed stock-pot. Add leeks; cook, stirring occasionally, until softened (about 8 minutes). Stir in garlic; cook for 2 additional minutes.
2. In a separate stock-pot or large tea kettle, bring broths to a boil; remove from heat. Add tea leaves to broth; steep for recommended time (on tea package).
3. When steeping is complete, carefully pour stock through a sieve, into the pot with the leeks. Discard tea leaves.
4. Add remaining ingredients, except for heavy cream; bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 15-20 minutes. Remove off heat.
5. Add the heavy cream. Using a stick blender, purée the soup until completely smooth. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with a small dollop of crème fraiche and a sprinkle of chives.
DARK CHOCOLATE EARL GREY CABERNET TRUFFLES
Makes approximately 24
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
3 tablespoons cabernet wine
1 vanilla bean, reserve pod, seeds
2 sachets Earl Grey tea leaves
10 ounces dark chocolate, 70% cacao or higher, roughly chopped
1 cup cocoa, sieved
DIRECTIONS
1. Add cream, wine, vanilla pods (seeds reserved), and tea sachets (2 tea bags) to small sauce pan; heat until mixture just begins to simmer.
2. Remove bags; turn heat to low, add vanilla bean seeds, stir occasionally (cream mixture should be hot but not boiling)
3. While cream is heating, place chocolate in a heatproof bowl.
4. Pour hot, tea-infused cream over chocolate and allow to sit 3 minutes.
5. Stir chocolate and cream together until chocolate is completely melted and mixture is smooth.
6. Cover and refrigerate 4-6 hours or overnight.
7. Place sieved cocoa powder in a small bowl.
8. Using a teaspoon, scoop 1-inch balls of truffle mixture, roll between palms so they are perfectly round. Roll in cocoa powder to coat.
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs