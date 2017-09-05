Healthy back-to-school breakfasts

CobornsDelivers Registered Dietician Emily Parent stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about helpful tricks to transform back-to-school breakfast and fill your kids with sustenance, not sugar. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – As the kids head back to school, it’s important to make sure they’re fueled up with the right food.

CobornsDelivers Registered Dietician Emily Parent stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about helpful tricks to transform back-to-school breakfast and fill your kids with sustenance, not sugar.

Here are the recipes that Emily shared with us:

Green Monster Smoothie

• ½ cup water

• 1 cup green grapes

• ½ cup pineapple chunks

• 2 cups fresh spinach, packed

• ½ cup ice cubes

• 1 tsp honey

• 2 tbls ground flaxseed

1. Place all ingredients into a blender container and secure lid.

2. Turn machine on and slowly increase speed to high.

3. Blend for 45 seconds or until desired consistency is reached.

Heart Beet Pancakes

• Whole wheat pancake mix (enough to make six-4 inch-diameter pancakes

• 2 medium beets

1. Cut beet greens from the root. Scrub beet roots under running water to remove dirt. Add beets to a medium saucepan. Fill the saucepan with water to cover beets. Bring water to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for approximately 45 minutes or until they can be easily pierced with a fork. Remove beets from water and peel skin from the beet with gloved hands. The skin should easily rub off.

2. Puree beets in a food processor. Set aside.

3. Prepare enough pancake batter to make approximately six-4 inch-diameter pancakes per package directions or per your favorite recipe. Add beet puree to batter and stir to incorporate. Prepare pancakes on skillet, pouring batter into a heart shape or using a heart-shaped mold. Serve with your favorite toppings.

Green Eggs and Ham Breakfast Sandwich

Recipe adapted from Produce for Kids

• 1 whole wheat English muffin, halved

• 1 large egg

• ½ cup baby spinach

• ½ tbls water

• 1 slice cheddar cheese

• 1 slice lower sodium ham

1. Toast English muffin, set aside.

2. Place egg, spinach and water into a blender until smooth.

3. Heat greased medium skillet over medium heat. Add egg mixture. When partially set, use spatula to cut in half and flip. Let cook 30 more seconds, or until done.

4. Place cheese, ham, and egg on one half of English muffin. Top with other half.

Sweet Potato Muffins

Recipe adapted from The Stay at Home Chef

• 1 ½ cups mashed sweet potatoes (about 2 sweet potatoes)

• 1 cup white whole wheat flour

• 1 tsp cinnamon

• ½ tsp baking soda

• 1/8 tsp baking powder

• ¼ tsp salt

• ½ cup brown sugar, packed

• ¼ cup canola oil

• 1 large egg

• ½ tsp vanilla

• ¼ cup ground flaxseed

1. In a large bowl combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, and salt.

2. In a separate bowl combine sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Stir wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and then add in the sweet potato.

3. Pour into muffin cups.

4. Sprinkle flaxseed on top of the muffins.

5. Bake 325 degrees F for about 30 minutes.



© 2017 KARE-TV