Hearty fall tailgating snack ideas

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - While chips and dip are usually game day favorites, enhance your pre-game experience by serving a hearty seasonal spread.
Abby Rogosheske with Seward Community Co-op shared a delicious, easy-to-make spread to serve at your next tailgate.
For information about Seward Community Co-op, or to learn about upcoming events and find more easy-to-make recipes, visit www.seward.coop.
Roasted Beet Hummus
Instructions
• 1 roasted beet, for deep Vikings purple color
• 1 can of chickpeas
• Zest and juice of a lemon
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 2 tablespoons of tahini
• 1/4 cup olive oil
Put the hummus in a serving cup and place the serving cup on a tray. Then add sliced, local sausage, fresh vegetables, artisanal cheeses, local mustard and crackers to the tray. After, put the tray out for all to enjoy!
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs