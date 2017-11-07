Hearty fall tailgating snack ideas

Abby Rogosheske with Seward Community Co-op shares some healthy and easy-to-make tailgating snacks. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - While chips and dip are usually game day favorites, enhance your pre-game experience by serving a hearty seasonal spread.

Abby Rogosheske with Seward Community Co-op shared a delicious, easy-to-make spread to serve at your next tailgate.

For information about Seward Community Co-op, or to learn about upcoming events and find more easy-to-make recipes, visit www.seward.coop.



Roasted Beet Hummus

Instructions

• 1 roasted beet, for deep Vikings purple color

• 1 can of chickpeas

• Zest and juice of a lemon

• Salt and pepper to taste

• 2 tablespoons of tahini

• 1/4 cup olive oil

Put the hummus in a serving cup and place the serving cup on a tray. Then add sliced, local sausage, fresh vegetables, artisanal cheeses, local mustard and crackers to the tray. After, put the tray out for all to enjoy!

