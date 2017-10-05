KARE in the Kitchen: German Potato Salad

German Potato Salad by Black Forest Inn.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Oktoberfest is still in full swing at the Black Forest Inn through this weekend. Owner, Erica Christ, shows KARE 11's Alicia Lewis and Sven Sundgaard how to prepare a simple yet tasty German Potato Salad.

Potato Salad (4 servings)

Ingredients:

4 oz (1/2 cup) diced bacon

1 lb cooked red potatoes

2 oz (1/2 cup) diced fresh onion

3 tbs cider vinegar

1/2 tsp salt

heavy pinch black pepper

3 tbsp chicken stock or water

Directions:

Saute the bacon until thoroughly cooked but not too dark Peel and slice the potatoes 1/4 inch thick. Place in Bowl Add bacon (with the fat), onions, vinegar, salt & pepper and enough of the stock (or water) for moist but not sloppy potato salad. Taste and adjust the seasoning and liquid as needed. Enjoy warm or cold!

