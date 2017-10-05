KARE
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

KARE in the Kitchen: German Potato Salad

Alicia Lewis, KARE 10:04 AM. CDT October 05, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Oktoberfest is still in full swing at the Black Forest Inn through this weekend. Owner, Erica Christ, shows KARE 11's Alicia Lewis and Sven Sundgaard how to prepare a simple yet tasty German Potato Salad. 

Mobile users can watch the video here: http://bit.ly/2xkf3hs

<

Potato Salad (4 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz (1/2 cup) diced bacon 
  • 1 lb cooked red potatoes 
  • 2 oz (1/2 cup) diced fresh onion
  • 3 tbs cider vinegar 
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • heavy pinch black pepper
  • 3 tbsp chicken stock or water

Directions: 

  1. Saute the bacon until thoroughly cooked but not too dark
  2. Peel and slice the potatoes 1/4 inch thick. Place in Bowl
  3. Add bacon (with the fat), onions, vinegar, salt & pepper and enough of the stock (or water) for moist but not sloppy potato salad. Taste and adjust the seasoning and liquid as needed. 
  4. Enjoy warm or cold! 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories