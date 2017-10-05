KARE in the Kitchen: German Potato Salad

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Oktoberfest is still in full swing at the Black Forest Inn through this weekend. Owner, Erica Christ, shows KARE 11's Alicia Lewis and Sven Sundgaard how to prepare a simple yet tasty German Potato Salad.
Mobile users can watch the video here: http://bit.ly/2xkf3hs
Potato Salad (4 servings)
Ingredients:
- 4 oz (1/2 cup) diced bacon
- 1 lb cooked red potatoes
- 2 oz (1/2 cup) diced fresh onion
- 3 tbs cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp salt
- heavy pinch black pepper
- 3 tbsp chicken stock or water
Directions:
- Saute the bacon until thoroughly cooked but not too dark
- Peel and slice the potatoes 1/4 inch thick. Place in Bowl
- Add bacon (with the fat), onions, vinegar, salt & pepper and enough of the stock (or water) for moist but not sloppy potato salad. Taste and adjust the seasoning and liquid as needed.
- Enjoy warm or cold!
