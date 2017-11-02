KARE in the Kitchen: Homemade Cheese Fondue

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.,- On this weeks episode of KARE in the Kitchen, France 44 chef Peter Cusic shows Alicia Lewis and Sven Sundgaard how to make a tasty homemade cheese fondue.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 halved clove of garlic
- 1/2 pound Gruyère, grated
- 1/3 pound Appenzeller, grated
- 1/3 pound Comté Fleur, grated
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 3/4 cup Felines Jourdan (or other dry white wine)
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
- A splash or two of Kammer Black Forest Kirschwasser
Directions coming as soon as the live video is over!
© 2017 KARE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs