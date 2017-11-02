KARE in the Kitchen: Homemade Cheese Fondue

Fondue (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.,- On this weeks episode of KARE in the Kitchen, France 44 chef Peter Cusic shows Alicia Lewis and Sven Sundgaard how to make a tasty homemade cheese fondue.

INGREDIENTS:

- 1 halved clove of garlic

- 1/2 pound Gruyère, grated

- 1/3 pound Appenzeller, grated

- 1/3 pound Comté Fleur, grated

- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

- 1 3/4 cup Felines Jourdan (or other dry white wine)

- 1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

- A splash or two of Kammer Black Forest Kirschwasser

Directions coming as soon as the live video is over!

