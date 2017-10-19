KARE in the Kitchen: Pan Fried Gnocchi

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- Kitchen Window President and Chef Doug Huemoeller shows KARE 11's Alicia Lewis and Sven Sundgaard how to make a delicious Pan Fried Gnocchi with roasted corn, bacon, spinach, and pecorino.

Pan-Fried Gnocchi with roasted corn, bacon, spinach and pecorino

Ingredients

1 recipe boiled gnocchi

Olive oil as needed

1 cup roasted corn

2 cloves garlic, pressed

1 cup fresh spinach, packed

¾ cup heavy cream

½ cup shredded pecorino

1 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ pound bacon, cooked sliced into thin strips

½ cup semi-sun dried tomatoes, thin sliced

Method

1. Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat and add approximately 1-2 tablespoons of olive oil.

2. Once the pan is hot, add the gnocchi (in batches if needed based on pan size) and sauté until browned.

3. When the gnocchi are browned remove from the pan.

4. Immediately add the corn and garlic and turn down the heat to medium. Cook the corn until it starts to sizzle.

5. Add the spinach and cook until the liquid it gives off evaporates.

6. Turn off the heat and add the cream and cheese to the pan and return the gnocchi to the pan as well. Mix to combine. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed. Garnish with the cooked bacon and semi-sundried tomatoes.

Traditional Potato Gnocchi

Ingredients

3 pounds roasted russet potatoes (about 4.5lbs whole raw potatoes)

6 egg yolks

3 tablespoons ricotta

1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt

15.5 ounces “00” flour

Method

1. Preheat an oven to 425F (with convection if available).

2. Place potatoes on a jelly roll pan with a roasting rack and bake in the oven for approximately 45 minutes or until the potatoes reach an internal temperature of over 200F.

3. Remove the potatoes from the oven. Cut them in half lengthwise and scoop out the interior and pass through a potato ricer or food mill into a large bowl.

4. Add the remaining ingredients and mix gently. Don not try to mix uniformly, just until the ingredients come together.

5. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and divide into 16 equal portions.

6. Start by rolling a section of the dough into a long rope about ¾-inch in diameter. Dust with flour as needed but do so sparingly.

7. When the rope is rolled, cut into ¾-inch pieces. Roll the pieces in flour and set aside on a tray.

8. To cook, bring a pot of salted water to a rolling boil. Once boiling, reduce the heat slightly and add the gnocchi, working in batches; the gnocchi will float when fully cooked. Remove from the pot and place into a bowl.

Notes:

· If frying do not boil but transfer directly to a hot fryer

· If holding the gnocchi for longer than 10 minutes, coat with a small quantity of olive oil.

· If freezing, do not boil and transfer directly to the freezer on a tray. Once frozen remove from the tray and place into a Ziploc bag for storage.

