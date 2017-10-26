KARE in the Kitchen: Simek's Meatball Mummies

Meatball Mummies by Simek's

Simek's Meatball Mummies recipe

20 minute prep time, 18 minute cook time. Serves 6 (2 mummies per person).

INGREDIENTS:

- 1 bag SIMEK’S Italian Style

- 1/2 ounce meatballs, thawed

- 2 rolls of refrigerated pizza dough

- 12 bamboo skewers

- 1 package mozzarella cheese slices

- 1 can black olives

- Butter (if desired)

- Plastic straw Pasta sauce for serving

DIRECTIONS:

- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

- Thread 3 thawed meatballs on to bamboo skewer.

- Cut pizza dough into 1/4″ wide strips and begin wrapping dough around meatballs, stretching and crisscrossing until meatball is almost all the way covered, leaving a space for the eyes. You will use about 3 pieces of the cut pizza dough to cover each set of 3 meatballs.

- Gently remove the bamboo skewer and place the meatball mummy on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

- Bake 18-22 minutes at 350 degrees or until pizza dough is golden brown in color.

- While mummies are baking, make eyeballs. Cut small round circles out of the mozzarella cheese. Use plastic straw to make small round pupils out of the black olives. Place olive round on top of mozzarella round to prepare for placement on mummies.

- Remove from oven, lightly brush with melted butter (if desired). Once mummies have cooled slightly, place 2 mozzarella and olive eyeballs on to each mummy.

- Serve with your favorite marinara sauce, warmed and enjoy!

