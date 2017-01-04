Kowalski's celebrates National Spaghetti Day

pasta with meatballs and parsley (Photo: Nikolay Trubnikov)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - In the wide constellation of comfort foods, for many, pasta tops the list of favorites. Today has been proclaimed National Spaghetti Day and in honor of this special occasion, Kowalski Markets Culinary Director Rachael Perron joined us with a healthy twist.

EASY PASTA POMODORO

16-18 oz. total Kowalski's Fresh Pasta, your choice of shape

16 oz. Kowalski's Fresh Pomodoro Sauce

½ cup freshly grated Kowalski's Signature Parmesan Cheese

- chopped fresh Italian parsley or basil, to taste

In a large pot of salted water, cook noodles according to pkg. directions (do not overcook); near the end of cooking time, scoop approximately ½ cup of pasta cooking water from the pot and reserve. Meanwhile heat sauce in a large saucepan over medium heat until very hot. Drain pasta. Add pasta to the pan with the sauce. Add hot reserved pasta water a bit at a time until sauce reaches desired consistency (you may not need all of the water). Serve immediately, garnishing individual servings with cheese and parsley.

Serves 5.

CHANGE IT UP: Pasta Puttanesca

Add 2 tbsp. chopped pitted green olives, 2 tbsp. chopped pitted Kalamata olives, 1 ½ tsp. drained capers, 1 ½ tsp. Worcestershire sauce and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes to the Pomodoro Sauce before heating through.

CHANGE IT UP: Veggie Puttanesca

Heat sauce until ready to serve. Toss spiralized veggie noodles with sauce and cook just until they barely wilt. Remove from heat and serve immediately. Note that Veggie noodles, especially those made with more tender (summer) squash will soften quicker than those made with hard (winter) squash and root vegetables, but they all cook VERY quickly, in 1-3 minutes. By the time the noodles are warm, they will be tender and ready to eat.