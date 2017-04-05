Kowalski's Chef Rachael serves up Frittata

(Photo: Kowalski’s)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - This time of year everyone is scrambling for the perfect egg dish to serve for breakfast or brunch. Kowalski’s Culinary Director Rachael Perron served up a delicious spring egg recipe that’s equally good for lunch and dinner, too.



FRITATTA

1 ½ tsp. olive oil

2-3 cups filling (see below)

1 clove garlic, finely minced (optional)

½ tsp. kosher salt and ¼ tsp. coarsely ground black pepper, plus more to taste

8 eggs

3/4 cup heavy cream

1-2 tsp. finely chopped fresh herbs, to taste

- up to 1 cup grated, shredded or crumbled cheese or blend (such as Parmesan,

fontina, fresh goat or sharp Cheddar)

In a 10" nonstick oven-safe skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; add filling and heat through. Add garlic; sauté 1-2 min. until garlic is fragrant. If needed, season to taste. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk eggs with cream and herbs until just foamy; season with roughly ½ tsp. salt and ¼ tsp. pepper. Pour eggs over filling; sprinkle cheese evenly over egg mixture. Bake in a preheated 325° oven until just barely set in center (about 35 min.). Remove frittata from oven; allow to stand 10 min. before serving.

FILLING: Use up to 2 cups of fully cooked meat, seafood or poultry and vegetables, such as shrimp with roasted asparagus and tomatoes, sausage with peppers and onions, or use all vegetables, such as broccoli, carrot, zucchini mushroom and onion. The components of the filling should be chopped to no bigger than bite-sized pieces.

Note:

• Choose herbs and cheeses that complement your fillings.

Serves 6.

