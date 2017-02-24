Kowalski's curry chicken spices up your dinner routine

Kowalskis (Photo: Kowalskis)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - What to do when you’re in the mood for a warm weather getaway, but Spring Break is still a few weeks off? Take a culinary vacation!

Chef Rachael Perron of Kowalski’s joins us to share a favorite curry dish and explains how we can take a trip with our taste buds to enjoy the flavors of India, Mexico, the Pacific islands, the Caribbean and more tropical destinations in the comfort of our own dining room.

COCONUT CURRY CHICKEN SERVES 4

2 tbsp. coconut (or canola) oil, divided

½ red onion, cut into 1" squares

1 ½ cups bell pepper strips (about 1/4" wide)

1 lb. boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1" pieces

1 tbsp. red curry paste, such as Thai Kitchen brand

1 cup canned coconut milk

½ cup chicken stock

2 tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. fish sauce

1 cup sugar snap peas (about 4 oz.)

¾ oz. fresh basil leaves, torn

2 tbsp. fresh squeezed lime juice

- lime wedges, toasted coconut and prepared rice or rice noodles, for serving

Heat 1 tbsp. oil in an extra-large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onions and bell peppers; cook and stir until vegetables are crisp-tender (about 4 min.). Add remaining oil to pan; swirl to coat. Add chicken; cook and stir until browned on all sides (about 2 min.). Add curry paste; stir-fry 1 min. or until fragrant. Add coconut milk and chicken stock; bring to a simmer on medium-high heat. Stir in brown sugar and fish sauce until well blended; cook until thoroughly hot and chicken is cooked through, adding peas in last 2 min. of cooking (about 4 min.). Remove pan from heat; stir in basil and juice. Serve immediately with lime wedges and toasted coconut on top of rice or noodles.

