Lakewinds Food Co-op apple and cheese tart

Apples (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Summer is officially over, which means the colors and tastes of fall have arrived. Today, Jill Holter from Lakewinds Food Co-Op joined us to share what else is fresh this season, plus give us the 4-1-1 on the best apple and cheese pairings.

Lakewinds has three locations in Minnetonka, Chanhassen and Richfield and more than 21,000 active community owners that own a stake in the co-op. To learn more visit Lakewinds.com.

Apple Cheddar Tart



1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

2 tart apples, thinly sliced

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp white cheddar cheese

A pinch each of salt and pepper

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves



Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Gently roll puff pastry sheet onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Prick all over with fork. Press half the cheese into the dough. Arrange apple slices on top, sprinkle remaining cheese, salt and pepper and thyme leaves. Bake until golden brown, about 13-15 minutes. Cool slightly, cut into squares.

