Lift Bridge Winter Food and Brew Pairings

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Some might call it the perfect marriage of grub and pub. Brad Glynn from Stillwater's Lift Bridge Brewing Company joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about pairing winter beer styles with warm comfort foods. He also shared this tasty stew recipe.

LIFT BRIDGE CHESTNUT HILL BEEF STEW RECIPE:

2 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

One 6-ounce can tomato paste

1 large onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, smashed

3 cups beef broth

One 12-ounce bottle ale

2 tablespoons Worcestershire

1 bay leaf

1 sprig rosemary

1 pound frozen peas

1 pound carrots, chopped

1 pound parsnips or other root vegetables, chopped

1 pound small red potatoes, halved

In a large pot, brown beef, then remove. Add vegetables to the pot and sweat over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add beef back and all other ingredients, including beer. Cook at a simmer for 1.5-2 hrs. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve piping hot with bread and a cold brown ale next to it!

