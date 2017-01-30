Lift Bridge Winter Food and Brew Pairings

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Some might call it the perfect marriage of grub and pub. Brad Glynn from Stillwater's Lift Bridge Brewing Company joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about pairing winter beer styles with warm comfort foods. He also shared this tasty stew recipe.
LIFT BRIDGE CHESTNUT HILL BEEF STEW RECIPE:
2 pounds boneless beef chuck, cut into 1-inch cubes
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
One 6-ounce can tomato paste
1 large onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, smashed
3 cups beef broth
One 12-ounce bottle ale
2 tablespoons Worcestershire
1 bay leaf
1 sprig rosemary
1 pound frozen peas
1 pound carrots, chopped
1 pound parsnips or other root vegetables, chopped
1 pound small red potatoes, halved
In a large pot, brown beef, then remove. Add vegetables to the pot and sweat over medium heat for 10 minutes. Add beef back and all other ingredients, including beer. Cook at a simmer for 1.5-2 hrs. Salt and pepper to taste. Serve piping hot with bread and a cold brown ale next to it!
