Pajarito side dishes drawing raves

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - At St. Paul's Pajarito side dishes have become surprising superstars, especially the brussels sprouts.



Since opening its doors last December, Pajarito has received rave reviews for its creative, non-traditional approach to Mexican-inspired food. And, one of the biggest surprises has been the popularity of its superstar side dishes. And, no, we’re not talking about the guacamole and chips – although they’re popular too. Both fans and food critics are passionate about Pajarito’s Brussels Sprouts! Between January and May, the restaurant served up more than 3000 pounds of its Elote Style Brussels sprouts.



When the dish came off the menu this spring there was a minor uproar with fans lamenting its loss and begging for the recipe. But, with the shift in seasons, the wait is over and the popular dish is finally returning. Co-Chef and Partner, Tyge Nelson, joined us in the studio to share the secrets of this crave-worthy, and addictive fall dish. And, drop a few hints about some other new dishes to look forward to coming up this fall.

Pajarito’s Brussels Sprouts Elote Style

Ingredients:

2# Brussels Sprouts, Bottoms trimmed and cut in half.

¼C Elote Aioli

Salt to taste

1t Tajin Spice

2 Lime Wedges

3qt Canola or Vegetable Oil

Method:

Place the oil in a large pot and place over medium high heat. Place a thermometer in the oil and bring to 350 degrees. Gently Place the Brussels Sprouts in the oil and cook for 5-7 minutes, or until the Sprouts are cooked through and golden brown. Remove from the oil with a strainer and place on a sheet pan with paper towels to drain a bit. Place in a bowl, season with salt and pepper, and toss with the Aioli. Place the Sprouts in a bowl, sprinkle on the Tajin and garnish with the Lime wedges.

For the Elote Aioli:

Ingredients:

4 egg yolks

2qt Canola Oil

6 cloves Garlic

1/4-1/2C Lime Juice

1T Cayenne Pepper

2T Cumin

1t Dried Oregano

2T Tapatio Hot Sauce

2C Crema

Salt to taste

method:

place the garlic to the bowl of a robot coupe. Run until chopped fine. Add the egg yolks and allow to run. Add 1/4C water. Slowly drizzle the canola oil into the egg mix making sure that the oil is emulsifying into the yolks. Slowly spped up add ing the oil until it has all been added. Add the cayenne and cumin. Remove from the robot coupe and pour into a bowl. Add the crema and taste for salt. Ad the lime juice if needed. Pour into an airtight container and place in the cooler.



