Potato Crusted Skuna Bay Salmon from Seven Steakhouse

MINNEAPOLIS - Seven Steakhouse has new ownership and a new director of culinary, James Beard Award nominee Sameh Wadi.

Wadi, of Saffron and World Street Kitchen, has created a new "modern steakhouse" at Seven.

In anticipation of restaurant week Oct. 15-19, Wadi is sharing his recipe for potato crusted Skuna Bay salmon.

Potato Crusted Skuna Bay Salmon

Potato flake crusted 6 oz cut skuna bay salmon, seared and served medium with white wine braised leeks, roasted cauliflower, champagne and rosemary buerre blanc, garnished with chives and picked rosemary

Potato crusted salmon with leeks, cauliflower, rosemary

4 6-oz salmon pieces, skinless

1/2 cup potato flakes

sea salt

vegetable oil

multicolored cauliflower

braised leeks, recipe follows

rosemary leaves

chives

In a large sauté pan, heat a thin layer of oil over medium heat. Meanwhile, pat the salmon dry and season with salt. Place potato flakes in a dish and press the top of the salmon into the potato flakes. Gently place the potato-crusted fish into the pan and cook on medium heat for 3 minutes. Flip and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes depending on the thickness and desired temp.

Preheat oven to 350. Meanwhile, cut cauliflower into large florets, toss with vegetable oil and season with sea salt. Place on a baking sheet and cook uncovered for 7 minutes or until the cauliflower is starting to brown. Remove from heat and cool down. This could be done up to a day in advance.

To serve, warm the leeks and cauliflower in a small pan with a few drops of water and some cold butter. Add the rosemary leaves and garnish with chives.

braised leeks

1/2 lb leeks (white and light green parts only)

1/2 tbls butter

1 ea garlic clove, minced

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 tsp lemon juice

sea salt

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and prepare an ice water bath. Place leeks in boiling water for 30 seconds, immediately transfer to ice bath to cool. Strain and place on plate and pat dry. In a saucepan, over med heat, melt butter and add garlic and sauté until soft and aromatic about 2-3 minutes. Add white wine and leeks and cook until leeks are soft and wine has evaporated, roughly 2 minutes. Finish with lemon juice and salt. This could be done up to one day in advance.

