Prep your New Year's party ahead of time

New Year's Eve 2017 Credit: Thinkstock Images

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Hosting a party for New Year's can be a lot of work; but you can reduce some of that stress by prepping your party snacks--and even New Year's Day brunch-- ahead of time.

Chef Sara Johannes, an instructor with Saint Paul College Culinary Arts, joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 with some suggestions:



GOUGERES

Little, HIGHLY addictive cheese puffs. A simple variation is to add a good quality, dry cured ham. You can easily add herbs or adjust the spice level to your liking!

Ingredients:

Yield: 75 gougeres

2 C Water

4 oz Butter

½ tsp Cayenne Pepper

2 tsp Salt

14 oz Bread Flour (weighed with a scale)

8 Eggs

14 oz Gruyere Cheese, grated

Optional:

8 oz Black Forrest Ham, finely minced

Garnish:

2 ea Eggs, beaten for egg wash

sprinkle Sea Salt

Method:

1. Preheat your oven to 400 degrees.

2. Get your mixer ready to go with a paddle attachment. You can do this by hand, but it will require some elbow grease! A mixer is best for an even finished product.

3. In a heavy metal saucepot bring the water, butter, cayenne and salt to a boil.

4. Remove pot from the heat and add the flour all at once and mix with a wooden spoon until well incorporated.

5. Place back over a medium heat and cook for one minute, stirring constantly. Scrape the bottom and sides well to avoid scorching.

6. Add the paste to your mixer and paddle on medium speed for 1 minute.

7. Add the eggs one at a time, stopping to scrape the bowl down after each addition.

8. Add the gruyere and beat until melted. Add the ham.

9. Fit a piping bag with a large star tip. You can also drop teaspoonfulls onto the cookie sheet.

10. Pipe Quarter sized balls or teaspoonfulls onto a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

11. Freeze for 10 minutes to chill.

12. Using a basting brush, paint each gougeres with the beaten egg.

13. Sprinkle with fleur de sel.

14. Bake for 10 minutes in a 400 degree oven, turning once to brown evenly.

Gougeres batter can be made a day ahead and stored in a piping bag in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Gougeres can be made and baked ahead of time and frozen. Reheat in an oven at 400 degrees until warmed through and slightly crisp on the outside.



TURKEY SAUSAGE AND KALE BREAD PUDDING

A delicious and savory make ahead brunch dish. Using Brioche Bread makes this recipe extra luxe. But you may substitute and good quality bread of your choosing.

4 TB Butter

2 C Yellow Onion, diced

1 C Sliced Fresh Crimini Mushrooms

2 tsp Garlic, minced

1 Lb Turkey Sausage, precooked and diced

4 oz Baby Kale

2 C Whole Milk

6 ea Eggs

1 C Shredded Swiss Cheese

10 C Brioche Bread, cubed or torn into 1 in pieces and dried overnight

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

1 Tb Sage, dried

½ tsp Thyme, dried

Pinch Red Pepper Flakes, optional

1. Melt butter in a 10- to 12-inch frying pan over medium-high heat. Add onion and mushrooms and cook until softened, about 5 minutes.

2. Add the garlic and diced sausage into pan. Sauté until sausage is heated through and garlic is fragrant.

3. Add the baby kale to sausage mixture in pan and reduce heat to low. Stir until the kale is wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove pan from heat and allow to cool.

4. In a large bowl, whisk the milk and eggs until combined. Stir in Gruyère, bread cubes, salt, pepper, sage, thyme and red pepper flakes, if using.

5. Add sausage mixture and stir to mix well. Scrape mixture into a buttered 9- by 13-inch baking dish and spread the mixture out until it is even and the ingredients are distributed.

6. Bake in a 375° oven until top is golden and a knife inserted in the middle comes out mostly clean, 35 to 45 minutes. (If top is brown after 30 minutes, cover loosely with foil and continue to bake.) Serve hot.

This recipe can be made ahead of time and reheated in the oven the next day before use.



