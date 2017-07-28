Red Cow celebrates National Chicken Wing Day

crispy barbecue chicken wings with celery (Photo: rez-art)

MINNEAPOLIS - When it comes to our appetite for chicken wings, it would seem there is no limit. So, it should come as little surprise, National Chicken Wing day has been designated to celebrate this popular meal.

Saturday, July 29 is the official date for the honor, but the folks from Red Cow decided to start the celebration early by making a stop at KARE 11.

Chef Trevis Langley shared some tips for making the most of the wings.

What are some tips for cooking chicken wings?



Double cook: bake the wings to tenderize, then put them in the broiler to make the skin crispy and leave the sauce until the end.



How can viewers spice up their chicken wings from home?



Classic Buffalo

BBQ

Jalapeno Sticky sauce





