Seasonal favorites from FireLake Grill

MINNEAPOLIS - FireLake Grill House & Cocktail Bar is known for serving "regionally grown Minnesota inspired" cuisine. They embrace the farm-to-table concept that incorporates fresh and local produce wherever possible in their two locations at Radisson Blu Mall of America and Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown. For reservations and more information visit www.firelakerestaurant.com.

On KARE 11 Saturday Executive Chef, Jim Kyndberg shared some of the seasonal favorites featured at the restaurants.

Lena’s Meatballs

Ingredients Meatballs

1/2# Ground Beef

1/2# Ground Pork

1/2# Ground Duck (chicken or turkey can be substituted)

2 slices white bread crusts removed

1/4 cup milk

1/3 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 tablespoons clarified butter

1 egg yolks + 1 whole egg

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp all spice

1/8 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tablespoons honey

Ingredients Porcini Sauce

1/2 shallot minced

1 cloves garlic minced

1/2 tablespoon clarified butter

1 and 1/2 cups chicken stock

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/8 cup roux (flour butter mixture)

1/4 oz. dried porcini mushrooms

Salt & Pepper to taste

Directions

Tear bread into small pieces and add to a mixing bowl with milk to soften. Sauté onion in clarified butter over medium. Stir onions until translucent and add to mixing bowl. Add meat and remaining ingredients to mixing bowl and using hands mix all ingredients together to incorporate evenly. Sauté a small amount of the meatball mixture and taste to check seasoning. Adjust if needed.

Using a 1-ounce scoop portion meat and roll into balls. Place on a sheet pan evenly spaced and bake in a preheated 325-degree oven for approx. 10-12 minutes to cook through. 165-degree internal temp. Remove from oven and let rest.

To prepare sauce;

Preheat sauce pan on medium high heat. Add clarified butter, minced garlic, shallot and dried porcini mushrooms. Sauté to caramelize lightly. Deglaze by adding liquid (chicken stock and cream). Lower heat to achieve a simmer. Reduce by 1/3 and season with salt and pepper to taste. Whisk roux into liquid (roux = 2oz butter, 2oz flour – combine over medium heat and stir until light golden brown). Continue to whisk sauce until thickened. Keep warm until service.

To serve sauté meatballs in clarified butter to brown and add sauce to coat meatballs. Traditionally served with mashed potatoes, pickles and lingonberry relish.

Yield approx. 25 meatballs Recommend 5 meatballs per serving

