State Fair Celebrates 80th SPAM-iversary

SPAM Product Manager Brian Lillis shows us how to make a Bloody Mary Inspired SPAM� Slider.

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 4:38 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - SPAM Product Manager Brian Lillis shows us how to make a Bloody Mary Inspired SPAM® Slider. Find dozens of winning recipes and more ways to win in the kitchen at SPAM.com.

Bloody Mary Inspired SPAM® Slider
Created by Lori Yates, Featured on KARE 11 by Resha Hovde, SPAM Brand
1 (12-ounce) can SPAM® Classic
1 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons drained horseradish
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon hot sauce (Tabasco)
Celery (finely diced)
Pickles (sliced)

Combine ketchup, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and hot sauce together. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Cut SPAM® Classic into pieces that will fit on slider buns; sear on griddle until golden brown. Spread slider buns with Bloody Mary Ketchup. Place SPAM slices on buns. Top with celery, pickles, and top half of buns.

