Tacos for tailgating ideas

tasty pork street tacos with onion, cilantro, and avocado (Photo: rez-art)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Football season is in full swing, and whether you’re tailgating outside or hosting your own viewing party, spice up your tailgating meal with fresh tacos. Cantina Laredo chef Mauricio Legorreta joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to share his best tacos tips.



Make Your Own Taco: Corn or flour filled with a choice of grilled beef and chicken (premade), and your choice of toppings, lettuce, cheese, avocados, salsa, onions, etc.



Taco Tips:

● Use corn tortillas - not just for a more authentic taste, but for a gluten-free option

● Heat up your tortillas - keeps the tortilla from cracking and the taco from falling apart

● Don’t overfill your tacos - instead of overstuffing your taco, eat another taco

● Don’t forget the toppings - onions, cheese, avocados, salsa, they all keep the taco tasting fresh and satisfying.

