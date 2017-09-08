Tater tot hot dish from Trout Air Tavern

(Photo: Thinkstock/smileitsmccheeze)

Trout Air Tavern, best known for its delicious pond-to-plate trout, provides a dining experience that Minnesotans have enjoyed for decades.

The restaurant at Running Aces Casino & Racetrack continues to grow with the addition of more Minnesota-inspired entrées, drinks and local food purveyors.

Tater Tot Hot Dish

1 pound chuck roll, cubed 1”

Salt and pepper liberally

1 oz canola oil

1/2 yellow onion, small diced

1 tsp garlic, minced

1 Cup corn kernals

1/2 pound mushrooms, quartered

1 TB beef base

1 Cup heavy cream

Water (to cover)

Tater tots (to cover)

1 Cup shredded cheddar cheese



1. Salt and pepper cubed beef, toss in flour, and shake any excess flour off

2. In a skillet heat oil and sear the beef on all sides

3. Take the beef out of pan and set to the side

4. Cook onions and mushrooms for about 5 minutes. Then add garlic and cook another 2 minutes

5. Add beef, water just to cover, and beef base. Simmer till beef is tender.

6. Add corn and heavy cream and bring to a simmer for 5-10 minutes.

7. Tighten with a slurry

8. Scoop into a serving dish, add cooked tater tots to the top, and sprinkle cheddar cheese over the top

9. Bake 350 degree oven for a couple minutes to melt the cheese. Garnish with sliced green onions.

