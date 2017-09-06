Tickling your taste buds with tomatoes

Tomatos background (Photo: nrqemi, Copyright: www.nurkankahraman.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Tomatoes don’t have to just play the role of a side dish.

Chef Rachael Perron, Kowalski’s Culinary Director, stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to show us ways to plan a meal around them.

Kowalski’s says tomatoes don’t need to be refrigerated but should be kept cool and out of the sun. They say to store them on their shoulders (stem side down) and eat them within one day of reaching full ripeness for peak flavor.

Here are the recipes that Perron shared with us:

SICILIAN TOMATO SALAD

- Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, to taste (approx. 2 tbsp.)

- Kowalski's Balsamic Vinegar, to taste (approx. 1 tbsp.)

2 lbs. Minnesota Grown tomatoes, sliced or cut into wedges, as desired

½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Sea Salt

4-5 oz. ball Kowalski's Signature Fresh Mozzarella, roughly chopped

8 crumbled GROKsì!® Cheese Snacks (about ½ oz.)

4 grilled olives, sliced (optional)

- garnishes, to taste: fresh basil leaves and freshly grated orange zest

Drizzle a serving platter with about ½ of the oil and vinegar. Scatter tomatoes on platter; sprinkle tomatoes with salt. Scatter mozzarella, cheese snacks and olives over tomatoes. Drizzle with remaining oil and vinegar. Garnish as desired.

Serves 4.

Find it!

Find grilled olives and GROKsì!® Cheese Snacks in the Specialty Cheese Department.

ULTIMATE TBLs (TOMATO SANDWICHES WITH BACON AND LETTUCE)

12 oz. Kowalski’s Signature Cherry Wood-Smoked Bacon

1 tbsp. Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, plus more to taste

1 tsp. cayenne pepper

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup mayonnaise, more or less to taste

8 slices bread, lightly toasted

- Bibb lettuce, to taste

4 Minnesota grown tomatoes, sliced thickly or thinly to taste

½ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski's Sea Salt

Place the bacon in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Sprinkle evenly with black pepper and cayenne pepper; cover with brown sugar. Bake in a preheated 325° oven until crisp (about 25 min.). Remove from oven; drain on a rack set over another rimmed sheet pan and let cool 5 min. before serving. Spread one side of each piece of toast with mayo. Top 4 pieces of toast with lettuce leaves and bacon; top remaining 4 pieces of toast with tomatoes. Season tomatoes with salt and pepper. Sandwich sides together; cut in half on the diagonal.

Serves 4.

BETTER THAN BRUSCHETTA

8 slices artisan bread, such as Kowalski's Ciabatta or Rosemary Olive Oil Loaf

- Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, to taste

- 2 cloves fresh garlic, peeled

½ oz. basil leaves, more or less to taste

2-3 Minnesota Grown tomatoes, sliced thickly or thinly to taste

- Kowalski's Balsamic Vinegar, to taste

- freshly ground Kowalski's Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns, to taste

Mist or lightly brush one side of bread with oil. Grill, oiled side down, directly over a grill heated to medium-high until grill marks form (about 2 min.); turn over and toast other side (about 1 min. more). Rub hot, crispy bread with garlic. Top bread with whole leaves of basil and sliced tomatoes. Drizzle with oil and vinegar and season with salt and pepper.

Serves 4.



