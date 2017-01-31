Town Hall Chili Cook Off Sunday, February 5

Chef Matt Lepisto from Town Hall Brewery joined us on KARE News at 4 to serve up a recipe that can feed an army. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Plenty of people will be stirring up a pot of chili for Super bowl Sunday. Chef Matt Lepisto from Town Hall Brewery joined us on KARE News at 4 to serve up a recipe that can feed an army.

Town Hall Brewery will be hosting its annual Town Hall Chili Cook-Off at the Minneapolis brewery on the morning of the Super Bowl, Sunday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. – dozens of local Twin Cities chili connoisseurs will have their recipes judged by a panel of experts and the best chili will be crowned the winner. Visitors to the brewery can pay $10 to partake in the chili tasting.

This yields 32, 10-ounce servings (save it and eat it all winter!)

CHILI



1/2 Cup OIL

1 pound ONION

1 pound GREEN PEPPER

1 Cup FLOUR

8 ounce BEEF BASE

6 quarts WATER

7 1/2 pound GROUND BEEF

1 quart TOMATO JUICE

6 pounds TOMATO PASTE

6 pounds RED BEANS

3/4 cup OREGANO

2 TBSP THYME

1 1/2 cup CHILE POWDER

5 JALEPENOS ROASTED

5 SERRANOS ROASTED

4 FRESNO CHILI ROASTED



Preparation: Brown the beef, green pepper, and onions in the oil.

Once browned, drain the oil.

Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and simmer for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from scorching on the bottom

Add ground cayenne pepper last to adjust the amount of spiciness to your personal preference





(© 2017 KARE)