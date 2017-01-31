KARE
Close
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

Town Hall Chili Cook Off Sunday, February 5

Comfort food for the big game

Pat Evans, KARE 4:51 PM. CST January 31, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Plenty of people will be stirring up a pot of chili for Super bowl Sunday. Chef Matt Lepisto from Town Hall Brewery joined us on KARE News at 4 to serve up a recipe that can feed an army. 

Town Hall Brewery will be hosting its annual Town Hall Chili Cook-Off at the Minneapolis brewery on the morning of the Super Bowl, Sunday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. – dozens of local Twin Cities chili connoisseurs will have their recipes judged by a panel of experts and the best chili will be crowned the winner. Visitors to the brewery can pay $10 to partake in the chili tasting.

This yields 32, 10-ounce servings (save it and eat it all winter!)

CHILI 

1/2 Cup                        OIL
1 pound                       ONION
1 pound                        GREEN PEPPER
1 Cup                         FLOUR
8 ounce                   BEEF BASE
6 quarts                   WATER
7 1/2 pound                 GROUND BEEF
1 quart                   TOMATO JUICE
6 pounds                   TOMATO PASTE
6 pounds                 RED BEANS
3/4  cup                      OREGANO
2 TBSP                  THYME
1 1/2 cup                    CHILE POWDER
5                       JALEPENOS ROASTED
5                       SERRANOS ROASTED
4                       FRESNO CHILI ROASTED

Preparation: Brown the beef, green pepper, and onions in the oil.
Once browned, drain the oil.
Add the remaining ingredients to the pot and simmer for 40 minutes, stirring occasionally to keep from scorching on the bottom
Add ground cayenne pepper last to adjust the amount of spiciness to your personal preference

 

(© 2017 KARE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories