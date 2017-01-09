Trending: Mini foods

Mini Ensalada Wraps (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - We're into the second week of the New Year, and already there are some emerging food trends. Mini foods, including appetizers, are becoming popular and not just for parties. Food-loving registered dietician Monica Hoss joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to serve up a few of these tasty bites from Cantina Laredo, Sprout, Davanni's and Red Cow restaurants.

Hoss says part of the appeal of tooth picking appetizers is that they are easy for guests to grab, especially for messier foods like like buffalo wings and cheese bread minis.

Mini Ensalada Wraps

Ingredients:

Avocado, teardrum tomatoes, pickled red onions, grilled corn, crispy jalapeños, pipits, Cotija cheese, romaine & cabbage mix w/ jalapeño honey lime dressing (or dressing of your choice).

Directions:

Chop all ingredients up into fourths and mix in large bowl. Once mixed, drizzle dressing over entire mixture and stir. Warm up tortilla in microwave for ten seconds. Pour mixture onto tortilla. Fold over into a tight burrito wrap. Cut wrap into sushi-like pieces for easy serving and toothpick them. Enjoy!

Tips: An assortment of minis lets guests try a range of options inside of larger appetizers that people fill up on quickly and you can also make minis out of your desserts by cutting them up a little smaller.