Trick-or-Treat yourself with Halloween cocktails

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Halloween is right around the corner! Whether you’re hosting a costume party or a casual get together with the neighbors while the kids trick or treat, it’s a perfect time to get into the spirit of Halloween with a scary-good cocktail.
Bartender Jason Douglas from Rosedale’s Granite City shows us some Halloween drinks that pair nicely with all those “fun sized” candy bars.
The Blackbeard
1oz Dark Spiced Rum
1/2 oz Fernet
1/2 oz Creme de Cacao
Splash of black food coloring
Dry shake (no ice) to incorporate the food coloring
Shake with ice to make it cold and frothy
Strain into Martini glass
Top with 1oz Chocolate Stout and serve!
Kiddie Vampire Cocktail:
Build in a clear cup
2oz cherry Kool Aid
Ice
Top with lemon lime soda
Add some vampire teeth to float on top as well!
