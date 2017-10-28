Trick-or-Treat yourself with Halloween cocktails

Halloween cocktails and spirits

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Halloween is right around the corner! Whether you’re hosting a costume party or a casual get together with the neighbors while the kids trick or treat, it’s a perfect time to get into the spirit of Halloween with a scary-good cocktail.

Bartender Jason Douglas from Rosedale’s Granite City shows us some Halloween drinks that pair nicely with all those “fun sized” candy bars.

The Blackbeard

1oz Dark Spiced Rum

1/2 oz Fernet

1/2 oz Creme de Cacao

Splash of black food coloring

Dry shake (no ice) to incorporate the food coloring

Shake with ice to make it cold and frothy

Strain into Martini glass

Top with 1oz Chocolate Stout and serve!

Kiddie Vampire Cocktail:

Build in a clear cup

2oz cherry Kool Aid

Ice

Top with lemon lime soda

Add some vampire teeth to float on top as well!

