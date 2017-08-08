Shake Shack targets Edina for 2nd location

An artist's rendering of the proposed Shake Shack to be built on the grounds off the revamped Southdale Center in Edina.

EDINA, Minn. - Attempting to build on the momentum started at Mall of America, the folks at Shake Shack are targeting Edina for the chain's second Minnesota location.

The proposal calls for a 5,000 square foot restaurant on the northwest corner of the soon-to-be revamped Southdale Center campus, at the intersection of France Avenue South and West 66th Street. It would feature an exterior patio that would encourage pedestrian traffic.

Artist's rendering

RELATED: Shake Shack to open at MOA

Shake Shack opened it's inaugural Minnesota location at MOA in June of 2016. The casual dining chain serves burgers, hot dogs, crinkle fries and frozen custard.

LOOK: Shake Shack opens at MOA

The plan would have to be finalized by the Edina City Council and a lease agreement struck before construction begins.

© 2017 KARE-TV