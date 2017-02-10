Taste of the Twin Cities: Spitz Mediterranean Street Food

Spitz restaurant. Credit: Deb Lyngdal

MINNEAPOLIS - One of the newest spots in the Twin Cities to enjoy Mediterranean food is Spitz in Northeast Minneapolis. The colorful and hip eatery is offering an original take on Mediterranean street food made with fresh and homemade ingredients packed with delicious flavors and colors.

"We strive to provide a real experience with delicious food in our colorful and artistic atmosphere," offers Spitz owner Chris Law. Amusements include board games and a curated music play list.

The friendly neighborhood vibe is by design and it's not just intended for customers. Law says that he wanted to create an environment where employees enjoy coming to work. And it's their enthusiasm that is key to making Spitz a place where people want to hang out.

Spitz restaurant. Credit: Deb Lyngdal

"We're so thankful to be in such a vibrant neighborhood as North East Minneapolis and look forward to serving the community in the years to come," he said while setting down a plate of delicious shawarma chicken.

Good to know: All menu items can be made vegan or vegetarian upon request.

SPITZ

518 E. Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN. 55414

www.spitzmn.com

Spitz is open from 11 am to 10 pm 7 days a week.

Happy Hour is M-F 3pm to 7pm



(© 2017 KARE)