GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Breakfast food is a favorite for many. Here are two classic recipes from VIVO Mobile Kitchen, a mobile catering truck based out of Apple Valley, Minn.

Classic Eggs Benedict VIVO:

Ingredients:

- English muffins, halved 1 each

- Clarified butter 1.5 oz

- Local theilen ham 3 oz

- Eggs 2 each

- Hollandaise 2 oz

- Italian parsley, chopped 1/2 t

- American fries, or fruit 1 order

Directions:

1. Brush cut surfaces of English muffin with butter then toast on griddle until golden brown.

2. Poach eggs in lightly simmering water for 2-3 minutes or just until the yolk is set but still liquid.

3. Meanwhile, warm thin sliced ham, on griddle just until hot, set on top of toasted English muffin.

4. Remove eggs from water with a slotted spoon and touch to a clean towel to absorb excess water.

5. Place eggs on top of Canadian bacon slices then ladle Hollandaise over egg.

6. Garnish the tops of eggs with parsley.

Brunch Hollandaise Sauce VIVO:

Ingredients:

- Egg yolks 12 each 24 each

- Hot water as needed

- Butter, clarified, 115° to 125° 8 cups 16 cups

- Lemon juice 4 t 1/2 cup

- Worcestershire 1/4 t 1/2 t

- Tabasco sauce 3 dashes 6 dashes

- Lowry’s seasoned salt 2 t 4 t

- White pepper 1/4 t 1/2 t

- Kosher salt to taste

Directions:

1. Place egg yolks into a stainless steel bowl.

2. Add a couple of tablespoons of hot water and whisk together.

3. Place bowl over a very low burner or double boiler and whisk constantly, removing bowl from heat if it gets too hot.

4. Cook until yolks are fluffy and you can see a trail through yolks when dragging whisk through. If you cook too long you get scramble eggs and need to start over.

5. remove from heat and rest bowl into a sauce pan with a wet towel underneath to hold bowl from moving. Begin to whisk quickly while very slowly drizzling in the clarified butter.

6. As mixture thickens, add a couple tablespoons of hot water periodically to keep mixture free flowing.

7. Continue whisking quickly until all butter is incorporated.

8. Add remaining ingredients, whisking to incorporate. Mixture should be thick but able to be ladled.

9. store in a metal pan in a warm area of line but not too warm. 115° to 125° is ideal.

Brunch Potatoes:

Ingredients:

- Russet Potatoes, washed 10#

- Clarified butter 3/4 cup

- EVOO 3/4 cup

- Kosher salt 1 T

1. Cut peeled potatoes in half lengthwise and then cut each half into approximately four long wedges and cut those in half.

2. Toss wedged potatoes with evoo, clarified butter and kosher salt.

3. Lay potatoes out on dry sheet pans, making sure they are not touching.

4. Roast in 375 degree convection oven for about 14 minutes.

5. Turn potatoes carefully with metal spatula and cook for another 14 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Cool and store cold on covered sheet pans.

- Caramelized onion

- Sweet onion 3 #

- Unsalted butter 4 oz

- Canola oil 1 oz

- Salt and pepper pinch

1. Dice onions 1/4 inch

2. Melt butter

3. Saute onions for 15-20 min or untill golden

BBQ Spice Rub:

Ingredients:

- Sugar 2 cups

- Paprika 1 cup

- Cayenne pepper 4 t

- Black pepper 3 t

- Thyme 3 t

- Garlic powder 1/2 cup

- Cumin 1 cup

- Coriander 1/2 cup

- Kosher salt 1 cup

- Celery salt 1/2 cup

Directions:

Mix well and store at room temperature.

Breakfast Potatoes:

Ingredients:

- Prepped brunch potatoes 4 oz

- Carmelized onions 1.5 oz

- Spice rub to coat

Directions:

1. Drop the potato cubes in the deep fryer making sure they don’t stick together.

2. Fry the potatoes until they are golden brown

3. Toss potatoes with onions and spice rub.



